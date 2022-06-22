What kinds of oral surgery procedures are there?

At times, the dental issue you’re suffering from may need a few oral surgery treatments to correct. It is nothing to be concerned about since anesthetics are administered throughout the procedures. The patient does not experience much pain when the dentist works on them, and the issue that brought them to the clinic is usually cured by the time their operation is over.

Typical oral surgery procedures

The following are some of the most frequent oral surgery operations that most individuals must undergo at some time in their lives:

1. Dental implant placement

Implants are a common method of replacing lost teeth, and their placement requires oral surgery. The implant is a rod or screw implanted surgically into the patient’s jaw. Most implants are composed of titanium, although they may also be made of other materials, such as zirconium.

Depending on the kind of implant used and the patient’s jaw health, a crown may be affixed to the implant after it has been implanted.

2. Extraction of teeth

Sometimes a patient needs a tooth pulled, and a basic extraction will not suffice. This is when a surgical extraction takes place. The oral surgeon will make an incision into the patient’s gums to reach and remove the tooth. The procedure can be done either under general or local anesthesia.

The most common causes of tooth extraction are serious dental decay, injury, or infection.

3. Bone augmentation

When a person’s jaw bone tissue is insufficient, this surgical treatment is done. This may occur as a consequence of neglecting to replace a lost tooth or a dental problem that causes jawbone tissue to degrade. When a patient desires implants but lacks the bone tissue required to keep the oral prosthesis in place, bone grafting is used.

4. Jaw correction surgery

This procedure, also known as orthographic surgery, is used to correct a number of minor and significant dental and skeletal anomalies, such as a misaligned jaw. The surgery has the potential to significantly enhance the patient’s ability to breathe, talk, and chew correctly.

5. Treatment for sleep apnea

Sometimes surgery is required to treat sleep apnea. This disorder causes a person’s airways to get clogged while sleeping. This causes disruptions in their sleep cycle when their body wakes them up to reestablish appropriate breathing.

Excess soft tissues that may be restricting a patient’s airways may be removed surgically. Some kinds of sleep apnea may be treated permanently with it.

What to expect after oral surgery

Each type of surgical procedure has its own set of instructions, but they typically include:

• Not eating for at least a couple of hours before the procedure

• Refraining from tobacco and alcohol consumption

• Arranging transportation from the clinic

Conclusion

Oral surgery serves to enhance the look and functioning of people's teeth by repairing abnormalities in their mouths. If you have oral health issues that may need surgery, make an appointment with an oral surgeon to discuss your treatment options.