Continuing Addiction Care Is Important

“Continuing care” is the phase of treatment that occurs after an initial period in intensive care. It is intended to support individuals throughout their recovery.

As we all know, drug addiction is a serious and long-lasting disease. As with diabetes and other chronic diseases, addiction requires ongoing treatment. The National Institute on Drug Abuse explains that addiction has a chronic nature, which means that relapsing may be possible and even likely. These relapse rates are comparable to those for diabetes hypertension, asthma, or diabetes.

But, it is not true that recovery is impossible. Many people find sobriety after combining long-term treatment with continuing care. The important thing is to commit to a life full of recovery. You don’t have to stop after you leave rehab.

Why Long-Term And Continuing Care?

We’ve already said it and we’ll repeat: Recovery can be a marathon and not a sprint. It requires lifestyle changes and shifts in your thinking, behavior, and coping skills. Although it is easy to change, it can be difficult at times. By enrolling in a drug rehabilitation program, you will be able to learn the skills required for a successful recovery.

According to national research, long-term drug rehabilitation is the most effective way to overcome addiction. While 90 days of rehabilitation is recommended, more intensive treatment will result in better outcomes. San Diego Detox has found that about 95 % of our clients have had success after just 270 days in alcohol rehab.

Clients will benefit from the first stages of drug therapy, especially in a residential setting.

Establishing psychological and medical stability

Rebuild a healthy mindset, outlook, & regime

Understanding their medical conditions is key to understanding how to manage them effectively.

Make A Detailed Plan To Provide Ongoing Care Outside The Treatment Setting

It can be very difficult for someone to stop using drugs if they don’t have drug treatment. The brain changes caused by drug addiction can be permanent and cannot be reversed without a long-term treatment plan. This means that continuing care is necessary if you are unable to finish your treatment.

Clients can reintegrate into society through continuing care. This allows them to be more than just immersed in the world of daily living. They can navigate work and school stress, build relationships with their family and friends, as well as learn how to handle other adversities. People in recovery can still access important resources, such as the following:

Counseling sessions and therapy sessions

Group meetings and support groups

Sober living communities

Professionals Who Care For Patients And Understand Their Specific Needs

San Diego Detox’s continuing support model ensures clients are prepared for after rehab. We design a detailed discharge plan to connect each client with community resources. We can help you set up appointments, transfer your records, and facilitate meetings so that there is continuity of care. As we work with young adult clients and teens, we help to prepare them for vocational success.

San Diego Detox also has extended-care programs that are specifically tailored for teens and young people who have completed a residential rehabilitation program (at San Diego Detox) and need additional support. Additionally, adolescents may benefit from our extended care program if they require a higher standard of care than they are receiving in an outpatient setting.

Our clients can now prepare their meals and participate in classes and meetings without supervision. This is our goal to help these young people.

To be able to manage their health and preventive care, they will need to learn skills

You can make healthy choices that will improve your well-being.

Continue their academic journey and work towards their goals in recovery

Remain a family member who is engaged and positive after you return home

San Diego Detox believes that addiction treatment must be individualized and address the whole person. This includes their mental, emotional, and legal health. You should approach continuing care the same way. To support self-care, the continuing residential program promotes nutrition, health, skills development, and academics.

While recovery from addiction can take a lifetime, it is possible with continued support and care. After treatment, people in recovery have the best chance of success through extended and continuous care programs such as San Diego Detox.