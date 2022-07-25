HomeGeneralContinuing Addiction Care Is...

Continuing Addiction Care Is Important

By admin

“Continuing care” is the phase of treatment that occurs after an initial period in intensive care. It is intended to support individuals throughout their recovery.

As we all know, drug addiction is a serious and long-lasting disease. As with diabetes and other chronic diseases, addiction requires ongoing treatment. The National Institute on Drug Abuse explains that addiction has a chronic nature, which means that relapsing may be possible and even likely. These relapse rates are comparable to those for diabetes hypertension, asthma, or diabetes.

But, it is not true that recovery is impossible. Many people find sobriety after combining long-term treatment with continuing care. The important thing is to commit to a life full of recovery. You don’t have to stop after you leave rehab.

Why Long-Term And Continuing Care?

We’ve already said it and we’ll repeat: Recovery can be a marathon and not a sprint. It requires lifestyle changes and shifts in your thinking, behavior, and coping skills. Although it is easy to change, it can be difficult at times. By enrolling in a drug rehabilitation program, you will be able to learn the skills required for a successful recovery.

According to national research, long-term drug rehabilitation is the most effective way to overcome addiction. While 90 days of rehabilitation is recommended, more intensive treatment will result in better outcomes. San Diego Detox has found that about 95 % of our clients have had success after just 270 days in alcohol rehab.

  • Clients will benefit from the first stages of drug therapy, especially in a residential setting.
  • Establishing psychological and medical stability
  • Rebuild a healthy mindset, outlook, & regime
  • Understanding their medical conditions is key to understanding how to manage them effectively.

Make A Detailed Plan To Provide Ongoing Care Outside The Treatment Setting

It can be very difficult for someone to stop using drugs if they don’t have drug treatment. The brain changes caused by drug addiction can be permanent and cannot be reversed without a long-term treatment plan. This means that continuing care is necessary if you are unable to finish your treatment.

Clients can reintegrate into society through continuing care. This allows them to be more than just immersed in the world of daily living. They can navigate work and school stress, build relationships with their family and friends, as well as learn how to handle other adversities. People in recovery can still access important resources, such as the following:

  • Counseling sessions and therapy sessions
  • Group meetings and support groups
  • Sober living communities

Professionals Who Care For Patients And Understand Their Specific Needs

San Diego Detox’s continuing support model ensures clients are prepared for after rehab. We design a detailed discharge plan to connect each client with community resources. We can help you set up appointments, transfer your records, and facilitate meetings so that there is continuity of care. As we work with young adult clients and teens, we help to prepare them for vocational success.

San Diego Detox also has extended-care programs that are specifically tailored for teens and young people who have completed a residential rehabilitation program (at San Diego Detox) and need additional support. Additionally, adolescents may benefit from our extended care program if they require a higher standard of care than they are receiving in an outpatient setting.

Our clients can now prepare their meals and participate in classes and meetings without supervision. This is our goal to help these young people.

  • To be able to manage their health and preventive care, they will need to learn skills
  • You can make healthy choices that will improve your well-being.
  • Continue their academic journey and work towards their goals in recovery
  • Remain a family member who is engaged and positive after you return home

San Diego Detox believes that addiction treatment must be individualized and address the whole person. This includes their mental, emotional, and legal health. You should approach continuing care the same way. To support self-care, the continuing residential program promotes nutrition, health, skills development, and academics.

While recovery from addiction can take a lifetime, it is possible with continued support and care. After treatment, people in recovery have the best chance of success through extended and continuous care programs such as San Diego Detox.

- A word from our sponsors -

spot_img

Most Popular

Previous articleHow much sleep do you really require?

More from Author

General

Continuing Addiction Care Is Important

"Continuing care" is the phase of treatment that occurs after an...
admin -
General

How much sleep do you really require?

Do you know how many hours of sleep you really need...
admin -
General

The Top Benefits Of Seeking Help From Rehabilitation Centers

Rehabilitation centers can be used to describe all addiction treatment centers...
admin -
General

Advantages Of Inpatient Rehab

Inpatient rehabilitation facilities offer a safer detox, a higher success rate,...
admin -

- A word from our sponsors -

spot_img

Read Now

Continuing Addiction Care Is Important

"Continuing care" is the phase of treatment that occurs after an initial period in intensive care. It is intended to support individuals throughout their recovery. As we all know, drug addiction is a serious and long-lasting disease. As with diabetes and other chronic diseases, addiction requires ongoing treatment....

How much sleep do you really require?

Do you know how many hours of sleep you really need each night? We know that newborns need a lot of sleep, and even teenagers who are still growing require 9 or more hours. Many people imagine that as individuals become older, they would need less sleep....

The Top Benefits Of Seeking Help From Rehabilitation Centers

Rehabilitation centers can be used to describe all addiction treatment centers that deal with drug or alcohol addiction. Rehabilitation centers are accessible to anyone. Many charities also work to offer free treatment to those who come to rehabilitation centers. Rehab centers can treat any type of addiction and...

Advantages Of Inpatient Rehab

Inpatient rehabilitation facilities offer a safer detox, a higher success rate, and a supportive community for recovering addicts. Inpatient rehabilitation is an option for those with severe addictions. bibett.org is proving as helpful source in this situation. What Is Inpatient Rehab? Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities are for people who need...

Rv Mattress For A More Comfortable Night’s Sleep

What exactly is an RV mattress? What distinguishes it from a regular bed at home? Both questions have more complexities than you would assume. In a nutshell, a mattress in an RV is just what its name implies: a bed for your RV to sleep on. There are...

What kinds of oral surgery procedures are there?

At times, the dental issue you're suffering from may need a few oral surgery treatments to correct. It is nothing to be concerned about since anesthetics are administered throughout the procedures. The patient does not experience much pain when the dentist works on them, and the issue...

Management Of Mental Health Medication

Mental illness cannot be treated with medication. While medications may help manage symptoms and make them less severe, they do not cure mental illness. You may have the same symptoms if you stop taking your medication. Talk to your doctor at Anew Treatment Center before you stop...

Ways Burning Candles Will Benefit You

Candles have developed from a functional source of light to a beautiful element with several applications and advantages. Candles have been used for more than 5,000 years as a source of light and to brighten mankind's festivities, but little is known about its beginnings. It is commonly...

Rehab: Why Is It So Beneficial?

After detox is complete, it's time to move on to rehab. It is the last step toward getting rid of your addiction and being able to return to the world. It is, in a sense it is the most important step in the recovery process. Although it...

Essential Facts To Know About IQOS

The U.S. has recently permitted IQOS tobacco products to be sold. This has raised concerns about the introduction of another nicotine delivery method to the U.S. market, amid a growing youth e-cigarette epidemic. Food and Drug Administration ruled Expert International was allowed to begin marketing and sales of...

Treatment For Alcohol-Related Disorders

There's no cure for AUD. Recovering from AUD can be a difficult process and requires many treatments. Experts recommend your treatment plan should be based on your American Society of Addiction Medicine's (ASAM) Criteria results. History of alcohol dependency and alcohol withdrawalOther medical or mental conditionsInterest in treatment optionsPhysical...

How Alcohol Addiction Counseling Can Be Helpful?

Treatments of alcohol abuse and addiction usually involve a combination of therapy that includes medication, behavioral therapies, and mutual support groups. This section will provide information about the various therapy options and how they are used in treatment. What Is Individual Therapy For Alcohol Abuse? If you are new...