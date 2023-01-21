An Introduction To Peanut Butter Whiskey (Screwball)

Whiskey…with a side of peanut butter, that’s correct, this weird flavor combination has a fan base that is fanatical and is quickly increasing, and it’s growing quickly. The speed with which screwball peanut butter whisky made its way onto the market for alcoholic beverages was commendable. Is it deserving of all the attention? Now, whisky aficionados might disagree with you on this one. If, on the other hand, you have a taste for sweet beverages and are under the impression that you do not enjoy whisky, you might want to give this one a shot.

What Exactly Is Whisky Made With Peanut Butter?

Peanut butter whisky is a type of flavored American whisky with a level of 70 percent that is produced with peanuts. Screwball was the first brand on the market and has since become the most successful. In July 2018, Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey was made available to the public. Since then, several additional brands that are in direct competition with Skatterbrain have entered the market. These brands include PB&W, Sheepdog, and others.

Steven Yeng and Brittany Yeng, a husband-and-wife duo, are the founders of the Screwball firm, which has its headquarters in San Diego, California. After Steven’s peanut butter shot became popular at the bar he owned in San Diego, the two of them concluded that they should turn it into a commercially available product. Screwball went on to become a multiple-award winner and rapidly gained popularity.

How Does It Taste When Whisky Is Mixed With Peanut Butter?

The consistency of peanut butter can be described as thick and sticky. It has a very rich peanut aftertaste, with hints of caramel, coffee, and vanilla. The overall flavor is somewhat sugary. In all candors, it reminds you more of drinking Baileys than it does bourbon! You shouldn’t anticipate it to taste very much like whisky. It’s more like sipping a peanut butter cup that’s been turned into a liquid, with just a touch of that whisky sting.

How much alcohol is there in a shot of peanut butter whisky made with Screwball? ABV is at 35%. It has a high alcohol concentration that is comparable to that of whisky, which clocks in at 40 percent alcohol by volume. Because whisky is not technically considered to be whisky until bottled at a minimum of 80 proof (or 40% ABV), some people may argue that this product is not whisky.

Is there any game that can be played in its place? On the market, you may choose from a few different types of peanut butter whisky. Screwball is the brand that started it all and is widely regarded as the industry standard bearer for excellence.

Why Do We Enjoy It?

Both lovers and detractors of screwball peanut butter whisky exist throughout the world. It has a robust flavor and a sugary aftertaste, more akin to a peanut butter cup liqueur than anything else.

But, how you combine it counts! We were able to create a couple of drinks with Screwball that had well-balanced tastes by combining them with mixers that were sour, fizzy, or bitter. It’s fantastic with cranberry juice or orange juice, a few shakes of cocktail bitters, or coffee. Just don’t combine it with Baileys or transform it into a White Russian.