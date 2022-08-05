HomeGeneralWhy You Should Go...

Why You Should Go See Your Dental Care Provider Every Half Year

It’s important to go to the dentists in Sydney regularly if you want to keep your teeth and gums healthy. Going to the dentist at least once a year, or every six months, can help prevent a number of problems with your mouth’s health.

Dentistry has come a long way, but now it’s more about keeping problems from happening. This can be done in a number of ways, such as by telling patients to brush and floss their teeth, eat well, use toothpaste and mouthwash with fluoride, and so on. At the dentist’s office, prevention usually means getting a checkup every six months and professional cleaning of your teeth. This is called “The Check Up” or a “Six Month Recall.” This means getting your teeth cleaned by a professional.

The most important parts of every six-month visit are the following features and facts:

• Looking at your dental and medical history and making sure it’s up to date. • Taking your blood pressure and keeping an eye on it.

• A look at the teeth and gums to see if there are any signs of cavities or other health problems.

• A radiographic examination. At the moment, digital x-rays are the best way to do this. Normal x-ray exams don’t put the patient’s health at risk in any way. The patients are shown what we see and told why we see it that way.

• During oral prophylaxis, your dentist will clean your whole mouth, polish your teeth, and give you advice on how to take care of your mouth. • At the appointment, the dentist will go over all of the findings and x-rays, make any necessary diagnoses, and then suggest a course of treatment.

You Should Go Every Six Months Because:

  1. Avoid plaque Plaque is a sticky buildup that sticks to your teeth and gum line. It is full of bacteria that can be bad for your oral health. If you let plaque build-up, it will make your teeth look yellow, cause cavities, and hurt your gums. If you go to the dentist every six months, your teeth will be clean and healthy, and you won’t have to worry about these problems.
    1. Stop tooth decay. A dentist can quickly tell if a tooth is decaying. When the holes are still pretty small, it’s much easier to fill them. If you don’t go to the dentist when you should, small cavities could get bigger over time, causing you to need root canal treatment, crowns, or even the loss of a tooth. This means that they need more therapy, more time with the doctor, and more money.
    1. Stop tooth decay Dentists can stop gum disease from getting worse in its early stages before it gets worse. If you don’t take care of it, it could lead to pain, swelling, bone loss, loose teeth, and in the end, tooth loss.
    1. Save money: If you find oral problems early, you can save a lot of money in the long run because you won’t have to pay as much for dental care. When you give your teeth the care and attention they need on a regular basis, your risk of getting more serious diseases goes down by a lot.
    1. Make your smile better. At your regular checkups, we can do a number of things to whiten, brighten, straighten, and clean your teeth to give you that million-dollar smile!

