When Should One Consult A Cardiologist?

If you are worried about your cardiovascular system, the first thing you should do is talk to your healthcare physician about the symptoms you are experiencing. Your primary care provider will then decide whether or not you need to be sent to a Denver heart doctor. You could also be recommended to get education on the preventative measures you can take for heart disease.

The following are some examples of symptoms that may indicate that you need to be referred to a cardiologist:

Discomfort in the chest

Experiencing difficulty breathing

Swelling in your legs

Hypertension (high blood pressure)

A heart rate that is abnormally sluggish or rapid

Lightheadedness or passing out

A significant history of early heart disease or death from cardiac causes in the family

Ulcers or soreness in the legs that are caused by illnesses of the blood vessels

Your Unique Treatment Plan Can Consist Of Things Like The Following:

• Counseling On Dietary And Physical Activity Modifications

You may lessen the likelihood of developing heart disease by following a diet low in fat and salt, engaging in moderate exercise for at least half an hour on most days of the week, giving up smoking, and cutting back on the amount of alcohol you drink.

• Medications

If making modifications to your lifestyle isn’t enough to control your illness, your cardiologist may recommend that you take medication instead. The type of cardiac issue you have and the severity of it will determine the medicine that your doctor prescribes for you.

• A Cardiac Operation

It is conceivable that your doctor will propose particular treatments or surgery if the drugs are not sufficient to treat your condition. The type of cardiac ailment you have and the degree of damage to your heart will both play a role in determining the procedure or surgery that will be necessary.

As a result of the complexity of cardiology and the treatment of cardiovascular problems, many cardiologists choose to specialize in a variety of disciplines, including the following:

General cardiology

Imaging of the heart, with a particular emphasis on diagnostic procedures that aid in the diagnosis of cardiovascular problems

Cardiovascular health, which focuses on the prevention of cardiovascular problems or the reduction in their rate of progression

Electrophysiology and device treatment — concerned with diagnosing and treating electrical issues of the heart, such as arrhythmias of the heart

Interventional cardiology, which focuses on the obstruction of arteries and valves

Pediatric cardiology — a specialty that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular problems in individuals under the age of 18

Vascular medicine is the medical specialty that focuses on disorders that affect the veins and arteries.

This type of surgeon is an expert in doing procedures on the heart, lungs, and blood vessels. After you have fully recovered from the operation, you will go back to your cardiologist so that he or she can continue to monitor and care for you over the long term.