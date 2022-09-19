What Is Tesofensine?

HomeGeneralWhat Is Tesofensine?

By admin

Tesofensine, also known as TE, is a neurotransmitter that inhibits the reuptake at the presynaptic levels of the neurotransmitters serotonin, noradrenaline, and dopamine. Patients with eating disorders and depression may also be prescribed selective serotonin-reuptake inhibitors. However, it has not been proven that these medications can lead to weight loss. Sibutramine, in addition to its effects on serotonin and other monoamines, also inhibits their reuptake. Sibutramine has been shown to increase postprandial satiety, reduce total calorie intake, and decrease the energy expenditure associated with a diet-induced decline in energy balance.

Tesofensine (TE) was first studied for its ability to slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Unfortunately, the study of TE for these indications was limited due to patients losing an unhealthy amount of weight. The potential uses of tesofensine’s appetite-suppressing properties in obesity treatment have been explored since then. Even though it activates the cholinergic system only in a limited way, TE is more effective than other weight loss therapies.

By acting as a Reuptake Inhibitor, Tesofensine increases the brain’s the near transmission of monoaminergic neurotransmitters. These neurotransmitters, also known as serotonin and norepinephrine, and dopamine play an important role in energy balance regulation. These neurotransmitters are also linked to obesity and depression. The research found that the neurotransmitters were effective in losing weight by around 25 to 25 pounds per month.

What Have The Research Studies Revealed?

Recent studies have shown that Tesofensine Benefitsare:

  • Increase your body’s energy metabolism
  • Reduce appetite
  • Improve one’s quality of life by working to improve it
  • Improve your overall health and body composition
  • Nerve protection
  • Higher resistance to insulin-related side effects
  • Anti-depressant effects

Tesofensine In Scientific Investigations – Expanded

You Can Lose Weight

There are significant risks associated with obesity and overweight, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, sleep apnea, and certain malignancies. Therefore, there have been significant efforts to improve the prevention and treatment of these conditions. Unfortunately, bariatric surgery is the only option that can cause temporary and moderate weight loss.

Weight-loss medications only cause a three to five kg weight loss over six months. More effective pharmacotherapy is needed for obesity. Both diet and placebo can cause weight loss. Researchers evaluated the safety and effectiveness of tesofensine (an inhibitor of the presynaptic absorption of serotonin and dopamine) in several trials that involved obese patients.

Appetite Sensations

An individual’s appetite refers to their desire to eat food in any form. It is not to be confused with hunger. Hunger is the body’s natural response to a decrease in food intake. A person can have an appetite even though their body doesn’t show any signs of hunger. A person’s appetite can fluctuate due to a variety of factors, which may sometimes cause them to eat less or more than they need.

One of the most important factors in maintaining a healthy weight is controlling one’s appetite. An increase in hunger or an increase in appetite is one of the key factors that can accurately predict future weight gain.

Body weight loss can also increase the hedonic experience of food and trigger certain hormones that regulate appetite. These hormones include leptin and ghrelin as well as peptide-tyrosine tyrosine and glucagon-like progesterone 1. The already mentioned hedonic experience of eating food increases when body weight is reduced.

