Sex Toys 101: What To Look For When Purchasing A Sex Toy?

admin

Congratulations on your decision to purchase your first sex toy! Before you go to your local boutique or start perusing the Wild West of internet sex toy stores, here’s a checklist of things to think about before you buy. We don’t intend to be annoying, but just as you wouldn’t buy a car without understanding what to look for, don’t grab your cash if you haven’t decided what you’ll be using on your body! Ladies and gentlemen, being a geek and completing your homework is always hot in this situation…

This is our shopping list for whenever we want to try something new. Some of these considerations may be more essential to you than others, but we will never compromise on body-safe materials or purchasing from recognized companies.

  1. Who Uses It?

However, certain pleasure aids are better suited for pair play or by your spouse. This implies that your first inquiry should be, “Will I want to enjoy using this toy by myself, with my partner, or only for them?” Sexual pleasure is about reciprocal giving and receiving, so don’t be shy about asking your partner for their ideas and being open to exploring their enjoyment as well.

  1. The Kind Of Pleasure You Desire

This may sound like the opening line of a quest game, and to some extent, it is. We feel that sex is better when it is less serious where it counts: fun, discovery, and (un)learning what your body loves. Our life experiences affect our likes and preferences, so don’t feel bad about searching out the same information in your sex life!

Although some vaginal owners like penetrative stimulation, the vast majority of women can only climax with clitoral (external) stimulation.

Once you’ve determined whatever sensations and stimulation you favor, consider the following sorts of Bliss Vixen toys:

  • Internal: These sex toys are used for vaginal and/or anal penetration, as the name implies. (For example, Dildos, rabbit vibrators, G-spot vibrators, anal beads and plugs, and so forth.)
  • External: These toys are mostly used for clitoris stimulation (e.g., vibrators, clitoral stimulators), but they also contain devices for penis owners (e.g. fleshlights, texture strokers, cock rings).

Have you read or watched Fifty Shades of Grey? While we do not condone the plot or real sex in the novel, for many, it was their first introduction to the worlds of Bondage & Discipline, Domination & Submission, and Sadism & Masochism (BDSM). The following toys may fall under this category, although we advocate trying them out to bring new sensations and possible roleplay:

  • Impact Play: If you prefer being slapped on the buttocks, you’ll probably enjoy an impact play toy. They include floggers, whips, and paddles. While these may seem like objects from a medieval dungeon, there are beginner-friendly alternatives, and remember to have a trustworthy companion and have a clear dialogue about soft and hard limits before investigating.
  • Sensory Play: When you think about it, we’re all walking nerves connecting to pain and pleasure sites. So the enjoyment doesn’t have to be restricted to the genitals. There are sex toys for the obvious erogenous body regions, such as nipple clamps, but there are also metal pinwheels, feather ticklers, and similar items used for pleasure on persons with delicate skin. They are quite fortunate! You don’t have to go to the toy store for sensory play since you can make do with safe ordinary things.
  1. Materials And Longevity

This may appear to be the dullest section of the lesson, but there is a reason why you should always verify the materials. Unfortunately, the sex toy market is still unregulated, so with such a lucrative honeypot, producers may pass them off as “novelty goods” to escape costly testing and frequently employ cheap dangerous materials.

A solid rule of thumb is to avoid buying from market locations that offer brandless toys, especially if you can’t find out anything more about them, such as their production and origins. Then seek descriptors such as body-friendly or non-porous medical-grade materials. Non-porous materials are vital since you want to be able to fully sterilize the toy.

