The Benefits of 5 Common Cosmetic Dental Procedures

By admin

What are the steps to get the smile you want? Cosmetic dentists are the best way to get a sparkling, perfect smile. The best cosmetic dentists not only offer the services necessary to create the perfect smile for you, but also explain why.

The cosmetic dentist’s office will allow you to choose one or more procedures. Here’s a list of common cosmetic dentistry procedures and the reasons they may be needed.

1. Tooth Bleaching

This is a great option for people looking to quickly change their smile.

This option is ideal for people who do not need much, or people who aren’t willing to make a significant commitment. It’s also one of the more affordable options.

There are two options for tooth whitening: at the dentist or at the office. There aren’t always the results you want from over-the-counter bleaching.

2. Enamel Bonding

If you have severely stained or chipped enamel, dental bonding is an excellent option.

The material used for composite bonding is the same one that is used for white fillings. This material is moldable so your dentist can create the perfect, beautiful shape for you.

The downside to enamel bonding (and the reason many people opt for veneers instead)? It has a shorter life span than dental veneers.

3. Dental Veneers

For decades, dental crowns have been the gold standard in cosmetic dental procedures. Veneers are thin porcelain shells that fit over your teeth’s facial surface.

Your tooth’s enamel is first gently filed down and then an impression is taken. The impression is sent by mail to a dental lab where custom veneers can be made. Temporary veneers will remain until permanent ones can be ordered.

Veneers work well for people with dark staining that won’t fade with bleaching or chipped front teeth.

4. Invisalign Braces

Braces are thought to be only for kids. However, more people are opting for braces for their smiles. Invisalign braces make a great option for adults, as no one will be able to tell that you are wearing them.

Braces aren’t just for aesthetics. This dental procedure can correct misalignments that cause chronic pain, such as headaches. This procedure is worth every penny.

5. Enamel Abrasion

This is another way of removing discoloration. This method uses a micro-abrasion machine that uses fine pumice to remove any visible stains.

This is used to remove superficial stains like wine, coffee, and tobacco products. But, it won’t remove intrinsic stains, such as stains that are deep within the teeth, with enamel abrasion.

A cosmetic dentist can help you decide which stain removal process is best.

The Best in Cosmetic Dentistry

You may want a brighter and whiter smile or to completely transform your appearance with veneers, bonding, or both. A professional cosmetic dentist in Adelaide can help you reach your goals.

Are you looking to improve your smile? Visit plaza dental care today if you are interested in learning more about our cosmetic procedures and to book a consultation. We’ll tell you which procedures are best for your needs.

