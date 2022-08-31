A few things to consider while buying a mattress. Consider you’re sleeping patterns first. Do you often use the restroom at night? If so, you may not want a memory foam mattress. If you’re a heavy sleeper, search for a supportive mattress. The budget is also crucial. Any mattress will cost money. Best mattresses 2022 quality varies by price. If you have a limited budget, find a cheaper choice that fulfills your demands. Finally, consider your comfort. What’s your sleeping temperature? If so, you may prefer certain mattresses. Again, consider your budget and sleeping patterns.