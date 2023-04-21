HomeHealthWhich Method of Hair...

Which Method of Hair Transplantation Is Best?

For both men and women, hair loss can cause distress. It can negatively impact self-esteem, confidence, and overall quality of life. There are several options for hair restoration, including hair transplant surgery. Hair transplant surgery has gained popularity as an effective and permanent treatment for hair loss. Different hair transplant methods have become possible thanks to technological advances. Each one has its unique benefits and advantages. To help you make an informed decision, we will discuss the various Hair transplants UK methods.

Hair Transplant Methods

The two main techniques at Hair Transplants London are follicular unit transplantation and follicular unit extraction. Both methods involve removing hair from the donor area (usually on the back or sides). Then, transplant them to their recipient area (area with thinned or no hair). The methods used to harvest and transplant hair follicles, and the recovery process, are different.

Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

FUT (also known as the strip technique) is one of the most popular and traditional methods for hair transplant. The hair follicles are extracted from a strip of scalp tissue that was previously removed from the donor area. The donor area closes with stitches or staples to create a linear scar.

The surgeon then carefully transplants the hair follicles in the recipient area. FUT allows the transplantation of large amounts of hair follicles in one session. It is suitable for patients suffering from extensive hair loss or those seeking maximum hair density within a short time. FUT results in long-lasting, natural-looking transplants that are high survival rates.

It can be used to extract large amounts of hair in one session. This is ideal for patients suffering from extensive hair loss.

  • High survival of transplanted follicles
  • More affordable than FUE
  • Highest hair density achieved in a shorter amount of time

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

FUE is an advanced and newer hair transplant procedure that uses minimally invasive techniques and leaves no scarring. FUE uses a small punch to extract individual hairs from the donor. These follicles usually measure less than one millimeter in diameter. The surgeon then transplants the extracted hair cells into the recipient.

FUE allows you to extract hair follicles more precisely and with less scarring. You will see fewer scars, and they heal quicker. FUE requires a shorter recovery period than FUT due to the absence of staples or stitches.

  • Minimally invasive, no linear scarring in the donor area
  • A faster recovery time than FUT
  • Less discomfort following surgery
  • Ideal for patients who would like to keep their hair shorter in the future
  • This method can be used for patients who have limited donor hair.

Robotic Hair Transplantation

Robotic Hair Transplantation is a cutting-edge method of hair transplantation that uses a robotic system. It involves harvesting and transplanting hair follicles using a robotic system. The ARTAS robotic system is the most well-known and popular robot used for hair transplantation. This system uses artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms to extract the most viable hair from the donor area.

The robot system uses a small, precise punch tool to extract hair follicles. However, the surgeon performs the actual transplantation. Robotic hair transplantation can be advantageous because it allows for greater precision and accuracy when harvesting hair follicles. This can increase the likelihood of grafts being viable. Robotic hair grafting is more reliable because it minimizes human error. Hair transplant costs vary depending on the number of grafts required and the type of procedure. FUT procedures generally cost more than FUE because they are more labor-intensive.

