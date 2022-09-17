Medical Marijuana Cards’ Benefits In States With Recreational Use

Before implementing legislation for recreational use, states usually allow marijuana for medical purposes. As a result, when those states eventually legalize marijuana for recreational use, they will have a substantial user base who might be unsure about what to do with their medical marijuana cards.

Should they keep them or throw them away? Do the benefits of keeping a medical marijuana card exceed the costs and time involved in doing so if any? Due to the vast disparities in state laws and regulations, it is impossible to make generalizations about how a medical card may benefit you if you live in a state where recreational marijuana usage is permitted.

Here are four reasons why obtaining a medical marijuana Louisiana license can be beneficial.

1. Potential For Substantial Sales Tax Savings.

Marijuana taxes are rising daily; the markup would reach 80%, and cultivation taxes would rise in step with inflation. In the end, marijuana has some of the highest taxes in the nation’s states where it is legal.

However, because medical marijuana is free from excise taxes, those who receive a license can immediately save up to 15% on each transaction. It’s not necessary for all marijuana users to immediately apply for a medical marijuana card, though. Their initial application could cost up to several hundred dollars. Additionally, they ask for additional paperwork, medical appointments, and other things. Only when the individual notices meaningful financial and lifestyle benefits throughout the program do the 15% savings become truly valuable.

2. Increased Immunity From Charges

There is no denying that the marijuana business is still in danger. Marijuana-related businesses cannot be entirely protected from federal prosecution by states that have legalized marijuana for recreational use. Having a recommendation for medical marijuana is frequently not enough to prevent someone from losing their job for consuming it.

However, having your medical marijuana card from your home state may provide you with an additional layer of defense from reprisals. You can verify that you have a professional relationship with a registered doctor who has authorized your marijuana use by showing them your medical marijuana card. It is highly recommended to obtain a medical marijuana license if you intend to generate a significant amount of your marijuana, even in states where it is legal to use marijuana recreationally.

3. Tighter Purchase And Growth Limits

People who use marijuana for medical purposes may be permitted, according to the laws of their state, to either buy more marijuana than those who do not use marijuana for medical purposes or grow more marijuana plants than those who do not use marijuana for medical purposes. In the state of Louisiana, for instance, people who use marijuana for medical reasons are permitted to purchase twice as much marijuana as recreational users, who are only permitted to acquire one ounce at a time. This is in contrast to other states, such as Washington, where recreational users are only permitted to acquire half an ounce at a time.

4. Increased Access

In some areas, such as Colorado and Louisiana, those who use marijuana for medical purposes are permitted access to the drug before people who use it for recreational purposes. Patients who use marijuana for medical purposes are allowed to apply for their cards at the age of 18, whereas those who use it for recreational purposes have to wait until they are 21 years old, even if they have a qualifying medical condition.

You should look into your options for obtaining a medical marijuana card for yourself in light of all the advantages. Because every state is distinct and you should proceed by that state’s laws, evaluate the particulars of your circumstance.